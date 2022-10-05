The City of Derby hosted its final public forum on the parks master plan on Sept. 29. It is a 15-year parks plan that includes updates to several parks around Derby.
Throughout the process, the overarching goal for the city has been focused on the revitalization of neighborhood parks and updating the signature parks like High and Garrett Park.
The city worked with PROS Consulting and Confluence to help collect and analyze research to design recommendations for parks based on the needs identified by individuals in the community.
No new specific recommendations were added to the initial design of four parks (High, Garrett, Hand and English) since the last public forum on July 28, but renderings were posted at the meeting for individuals to observe. There were renderings of Hand Park, which had some significant recommendations in the previous meeting, and Amber Ridge Park.
The two organizations saw that increasing trails and connectivity between parks was a common response to the surveys. A farmers market remained a high priority in the surveys, and Confluence added it in its first installment of prospective diagrams in July. There were no major changes in the layout presented on Sept. 29.
Despite the upcoming opening of the Sandbox, pickleball courts were still a high priority listed by the community. The two firms kept the courts in the plan because it would be a free option to fill the need of individuals in Derby. Splash pads also remained a priority to add in various parks.
In the assessments made on several parks around Derby, PROS Consulting recommended updating outdated park equipment to match the common standard.
During the public forum, several recommendations were given on
various ideas, such as adding an emphasis on kayaking at parks and even the concern of removing possible practice locations of youth teams because of the upgrade recommendations.
Completing the second phase of Decarsky Park remains a high priority for the city and will be a key project to complete, but it was not addressed in the presentation.
The public forum was the final step in a lengthy process to provide an accident assessment and recommendation for the city. The team intends to present the master plan recommendations at the City Council meeting on Oct. 11.
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.