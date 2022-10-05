Parks master plan public forum

PROS Consulting and Confluence inspected several parks around the city of Derby and suggested several upgrades could be made to the outdated equipment to match modern standards. Hand Park (above) was a primary park in need of upgrades.

 CODY FRIESEN/INFORMER

The City of Derby hosted its final public forum on the parks master plan on Sept. 29. It is a 15-year parks plan that includes updates to several parks around Derby.

Throughout the process, the overarching goal for the city has been focused on the revitalization of neighborhood parks and updating the signature parks like High and Garrett Park.

