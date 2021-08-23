The sixth annual Battle of the Badges blood drive will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Aug. 25 and 26 at the Derby Welcome Center (611 N. Mulberry Rd.).
Donations will be taken in the Austin Room at the Welcome Center. To make an appointment, donors can call 1-800-RED-CROSS, visit redcrossblood.org or download the American Red Cross donor app.
There is an urgent need for blood and an emergency need for O type blood.
All presenting donors will receive a free Battle of the Badges T-shirt, while supplies last.
Individuals who donate will also be able to cast their vote for the Derby Police or Derby Fire department, with the winner taking home the Battle of the Badges trophy.