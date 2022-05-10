Jenny Foster-Farquhar has been tabbed as the new Senior Services and Transportation Director for the city of Derby, as of May 9.
“I am excited to have the opportunity to work for my hometown,” said Foster-Farquhar. “I have a passion for helping seniors and those who cannot advocate for themselves. I am looking forward to serving the residents of Derby and surrounding areas.”
Previously, Foster-Farquhar held leadership positions at several community organizations including MOSAIC of South Central Kansas, ResCare, Catholic Charities-Diocese of Wichita, Starkey and KETCH. She currently resides in Derby and graduated from Derby High School. She also holds a Bachelor of Science from Kansas State University.