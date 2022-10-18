After eight months of public feedback and information gathering, the future of Derby parks began to look a little clearer on Oct. 11 – with the City Council formally adopting a new Parks Master Plan.

PROS Consulting mined through the data and shared the “reflection of the voice of the community,” as principal Brian Trusty put it. The plan, he noted, is a “road map” intended to guide parks projects in Derby for the next 15 years.

Parks Plan 2

New growth dictates more park space to the north and east, currently, which improvements to the currently minimalistic Amber Ridge Park (shown in renderings) could help address.
Parks Plan Map

Through revitalization of neighborhood parks, PROS noted the city could address addition of some of the amenity requests (i.e., pickleball courts) heard through the input gathering process.
Parks Plan Infographic

Weighing feedback from the public, staff and more, a prioritized list of potential projects was presented to the City Council as part of the 2022 Parks Master Plan.
