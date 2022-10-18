After eight months of public feedback and information gathering, the future of Derby parks began to look a little clearer on Oct. 11 – with the City Council formally adopting a new Parks Master Plan.
PROS Consulting mined through the data and shared the “reflection of the voice of the community,” as principal Brian Trusty put it. The plan, he noted, is a “road map” intended to guide parks projects in Derby for the next 15 years.
“This is a plan that gives you latitude,” Trusty said.
Not only was the community input weighed, but PROS consulting compared Derby to peer communities and also looked at national recreation trends in formulating the 2022 Parks Master Plan. The last master plan, which PROS Consulting also worked on, led to the development of Madison Avenue Central Park, Warren Riverview Park and Decarsky Park.
Based on the public input process, the 2022 Parks Master Plan identified four primary issues to address: finishing phase two of Decarsky Park, revitalizing existing neighborhood parks with various amenities, acquiring/constructing trail systems (both developed and natural) wherever possible, and seeking long-term dedicated funding to ensure the continuation of parks development.
Pointing to a very active community, Trusty noted “the parks are the canvas upon which Derby connects,” so the priorities did not came as a surprise. Demand at Decarsky Park did, however, elevate that item’s status somewhat.
“It already reaches capacity many times due to heavy usage and it also brings in a lot of visitation from outside the community,” Trusty reported.
Many of the top amenities (adventure park, outdoor performance venue, pickle ball courts, splash pads, etc.) being requested were addressed in concept plans for remodels of neighborhood parks. Trusty noted those are not final, but rather “illustrations of what’s possible.”
Unsurprisingly, trails landed among the top four priorities in the master plan – as Trusty noted trails and restrooms are among the most popular park amenities in the U.S.
Regarding connectivity of trails to parks, Trusty said the city could also look to developers to help build out those amenities on top of addressing them within city parks. While a potential trail system along the Arkansas River was seen as another possibility, Mayor Randy White saw collaboration as a necessity in that case.
“When we look at a trail project, because we don’t have that many opportunities in our city…the partnership with the county is going to be critical in the trail plan,” White said.
Other natural areas are also a part of trails focus, with PROS already working with Derby Public Library to establish an outdoor learning center.
Looking at potential financing, developer fees, along with the Derby Difference sales tax, TIF districts and private philanthropy were among the strategies Trusty suggested to help with the continued investment in city parks.
Based on the plan presented, the grand total to complete all proposed projects came to an estimated $91.2 million on the high side and $65.1 million on the low side. Trusty reiterated that the plan is a guide, and the city will be left to make the decisions on what projects are ultimately pursued.
“We then as staff have to make the rubber hit the road and figure out how we’re going to pay for that,” City Manager Kiel Mangus said. “The Derby Difference sales tax will be a part of that for sure.”
Council members were involved throughout the planning process – hearing some surprising and unsurprising items brought up throughout discussions. While there were questions on some projects and required collaboration on a few – such as ball field needs and an indoor aquatic center (toward the end of the proposed project timeline currently) – the council was generally pleased with the plan and the direction it gives.
“This is a living, breathing, guiding document,” said council president Nick Engle. “This is a jumping off point.”
“I think this is a great map for us to use moving forward,” White said. “I’m very optimistic and I’m very excited about what we’re seeing right here. Just imagine what Derby would look like if we’re able to accomplish some of this.”