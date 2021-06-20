The city of Derby will host Fireworks in the Park at High Park (2801 E. James St.) starting at 6 p.m. July 4.
Fireworks will be shot off as part of the show starting at 9:30 p.m. Visitors can arrive early to get their spot and are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair. Food (but no alcoholic beverages) will be allowed on site and food trucks will also be serving diners the night of the show.
ADA parking will be available at the Darrell Zimmerman Family Shelter parking lot. No personal fireworks will be allowed in the park. For further information, call the Public Works department at 788-0301.