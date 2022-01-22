The city of Derby’s long-time Finance Director Jean Epperson has announced her planned retirement on June 13, 2022. Epperson has been with the city of Derby since 2000, serving 21 years as finance director.
“Jean is one-of-a kind and will be greatly missed,” said City Manager Kiel Mangus. “We have valued not only her knowledge and expertise, but also her friendly, patient demeanor. She has been a tremendous asset to the Derby community and I’m happy for her and wish nothing but the best as she begins the next chapter of her life.”
Upon graduation from Kansas State University, Epperson began her career with the city of Atchison as finance director/city clerk. She moved to the Wichita area to take a job with the city of Wichita and earned an MBA from Wichita State University. After 16 years working in the private sector and teaching business courses, the opportunity arose with the City of Derby.
“Derby is truly the place to be,” said Epperson. “I have enjoyed working with good people who are some of the best professionals in local government. It’s been interesting watching Derby grow, especially the Rock Road corridor. I remember when there were open ditches on Rock Road and the little gray house on Mac’s corner.”
Jean’s list of accomplishments as finance director is too long to list, but one of the things she is most proud of is Derby’s recent bond rating upgrade to AA. Her efforts in recommending sound fiscal management and policy practices have left the city in excellent financial shape. Under her watch, the city has received the Distinguished Budget Presentation for the past 17 years and the Certificate of Achievement the past 13 years from the Government Finance Officers Association.
Epperson has been active in the Kansas Government Finance Officers Association over her career, holding several officer positions and serving as president in 2016. Jean is also an active member of the Derby Noon Lions Club and Rose Hill United Methodist Church.
Derby will begin its search for a new finance director in early February. Once the position opens, interested applicants should visit DerbyKS.com/jobs to learn more and apply. The preferred application deadline is Feb. 28, 2022. The position will remain open until filled.