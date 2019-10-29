The Derby Police Department, along with other city employees, will participate in “No Shave November” to raise funds for Derby Operation Holiday.
In order to sport a full beard from Nov. 7 to Dec. 7, city employees will need to donate $20 each to Operation Holiday, which provides food and toys to those in need within the Derby Public Schools district.
Aside from forgoing shaving, all police officers and other city employees who pay the donation will be able to wear a summer uniform, and civilian employees will be able to wear jeans every day.
“We have almost 30 employees who have signed up to participate, including employees from other city departments,” Police Chief Robert Lee said in a release. “No Shave November is for a great cause, especially during the holiday season.”
“No Shave November” is an annual undertaking by men across the United States. It was originally started as a way to draw attention to male issues, like depression and prostate cancer, but participants now have a plethora of motives for sporting a fuzzy face.