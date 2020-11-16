With the Decarsky Park ballfields nearing completion (with an opening targeted for spring 2021), the city of Derby and Derby Recreation Commission came together to rework their current management agreement, which Director of Public Works Robert Mendoza presented to the city council at its Nov. 10 meeting.
Managing partners
The current agreement was established in 2007, with the city and DRC working together to manage/maintain local ballfields since the 1980s. With the introduction of four new ballfields in the first phase of Decarsky Park, both parties saw it as an opportunity to update the agreement with a shifting focus on long-term management/maintenance.
Under the previous agreement, the DRC handled programming and scheduling of fields while also taking care of infield and dugout maintenance while the city handled maintenance for everything beyond the infield and major projects.
In updating the agreement, evolving operational and programming needs led to a number of changes. Mendoza noted the new agreement will function similar to the agreement in place for the DRC to manage Rock River Rapids.
Currently, with the addition of the ballfields at Decarsky Park, there are 15 baseball/softball fields, eight soccer/football fields and four shelters for the DRC to program between Decarsky, Garrett, Tanglewood, Riley, English and High parks. The biggest difference, Mendoza noted, is that all programming at the new park will be actively coordinated.
“Even practices will be a rental out of Decarsky Park,” Mendoza said. “The difference is right now you can go to High Park and practice. What we have to do is look at our artificial turf and protect it.”
Fees for field usage were last updated in 2012 and Mendoza said those will remain the same with the exception of the new fees for Decarsky Park ($300 per field/day and $55 for practices, comparable to similar fields around the state). Per the agreement, the DRC will also have someone on site managing the fields at Decarsky Park every time they are in use.
General upkeep
As far as maintenance, that will also change as Mendoza said the new agreement leaves both infield and outfield maintenance to the DRC, while the city will handle all other facility and infrastructure maintenance (i.e., lighting, irrigation systems, seating, fencing, etc.).
“The infrastructure will still fall to the city,” Mendoza said. "The general day-to-day maintenance to create, manage and maintain an event will fall to the DRC.”
The city will also make the initial purchase of the Decarsky Park turf equipment and be in charge of specialized repair, but the DRC will handle the daily maintenance.
Like the water park agreement, there is no cost for the DRC’s management services and the city will take a small fee from rentals ($40 per daily rental and $5 per practice) to help cover utility costs, which it will pay. The city will also collect funds tied to naming rights and facility sponsorships at Decarsky Park and other ballfields.
Revenue collected will offset but not fully recover the expenses incurred in facility maintenance, with $3,660 as the city’s initial revenue estimate per year and $239,069 budgeted for Decasrky Park operations in 2021. Between the utility savings and potentially less full-time staff needed due to the agreement with the DRC, Mendoza said the hope is that the full amount budgeted would not be needed.
Anxious to see people using Decarsky Park once the ballfields open, Mendoza said the goal is for it to become a well-known, high-valued facility that draws a large number of visitors annually.
Play ball
Before approving the agreement, Derby City Council members did have a number of questions – a lot pertaining to the usage of fields and equipment.
Rocky Cornejo and Tom Keil both asked about walk-on play for area residents and families regarding the new ballfields at Decarsky Park, with staff noting that all programming on those fields would have to be scheduled ahead.
“We just made an investment and are only going to allow people on it who pay,” Cornejo said. “That just doesn’t seem quite right yet.”
City Manager Kathy Sexton noted that while use of the Decarsky Park ballfields is to be scheduled in all instances, all 11 other fields will be available for open play – the intent behind the field expansion in Derby.
“The biggest thing we were trying to fix when we designed this new park was the overuse of the current fields and all the other fields,” Sexton said.
Planning between the city, school, DRC and local cubs outlined that need for more fields and the goal with Decarsky Park becoming operational, Sexton said, is for families to be able to go to neighboring parks (Riley, English, etc.) and have playing time elsewhere.
Asking to see current usage of those other fields, Mendoza reported to Cornejo that he did not have that information available, but Sexton pointed out that part of the new agreement is an annual report that will include that data.
While there were some concerns about the usage limitations of the new fields, the Derby City Council approved the execution of the new management agreement with the DRC 7-1 (with Council Member Tom Keil opposed).
“It’s already starting to get use,” Mayor Randy White said of Decarsky Park, “and people are enjoying the next gem of the city of Derby.”