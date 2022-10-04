A portion of water main along Osage Road between Madison Avenue and Rock Road slated for replacement on Oct. 3 sprung multiple leaks two weeks too soon. Crews from the Derby Public Works Department were faced with five leaks on Sept. 20 and another on Sept. 21.

The hot and dry weather has caused the ground to shift and cause multiple breaks, according to City Manager Kiel Mangus.

