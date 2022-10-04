A portion of water main along Osage Road between Madison Avenue and Rock Road slated for replacement on Oct. 3 sprung multiple leaks two weeks too soon. Crews from the Derby Public Works Department were faced with five leaks on Sept. 20 and another on Sept. 21.
The hot and dry weather has caused the ground to shift and cause multiple breaks, according to City Manager Kiel Mangus.
The original replacement plan included replacing four fire hydrants and 1,761 linear feet of the 6-inch ductile iron pipe used in 1984 when the main was constructed with 6-inch PVC pipe.
Dillan Curtis, Assistant Director of Public Works – Utilities, said a directional drill boring will be used, creating the fewest open holes possible and shorter service disruption for customers as 55 water meters are reconnected.
The Derby City Council approved a low bid of $285,825 by McCullough Excavation at the Aug. 9 meeting for the project.
City Council member Rick Coleman thanked the Public Works staff for their hard work at the Sept. 27 council meeting. Coleman provided pizza for the crew which Mayor Randy White described as “covered in mud from head to toe.”