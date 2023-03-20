Network Breach

A date security incident may have put some Derby residents’ personal information at risk and the city is recommending they monitor their personal accounts and information for any suspicious activity.

Following a full investigation of a computer network disruption that impacted the city of Derby starting Jan. 14, the city recently confirmed that a limited amount of information may have been accessed in connection with the incident.

In response to the incident, the city has implemented additional security measures within its network and facilities. Following the Jan. 14 incident, the city immediately took action and worked around the clock to secure its network environment. The city also engaged a third-party forensic firm to assist with the investigation.

