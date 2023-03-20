Following a full investigation of a computer network disruption that impacted the city of Derby starting Jan. 14, the city recently confirmed that a limited amount of information may have been accessed in connection with the incident.
In response to the incident, the city has implemented additional security measures within its network and facilities. Following the Jan. 14 incident, the city immediately took action and worked around the clock to secure its network environment. The city also engaged a third-party forensic firm to assist with the investigation.
At this time, the city reported there has been no indication that any of the impacted information has been misused or will be in the future. They type of information within the affected data included Derby residents’ names, addresses and other personally identifiable information.
Out of caution, the city has provided notice to potentially affected residents via the website at derbyks.com/security. Although the city has no evidence of actual or attempted misuse of information as a result of this incident, residents are encouraged to monitor their personal accounts and information for suspicious activity and to detect errors.
The city has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident and to address related concerns. The call center is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and can be reached at 833-753-4814. The call center will be available from March 16 through June 15, 2023.