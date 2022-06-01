Starting around 9:30 p.m. May 31, Derby Fire and Rescue crews were dispatched due to severe weather that created lighting strikes and flash flooding in the area.
In the span of an hour, Derby FD responded to five submersions where vehicles attempted to pass through high water. All occupants were extricated without incident by the department’s Swiftwater Rescue unit. The unit also assisted with a rescue in Mulvane (119th and K-15), evacuating five residents and multiple livestock – including horses, goats, etc. – threatened by the flooding.
Calls for wiring shortages, flooding basements and alarm systems were also received and handled overnight. Derby Police and Public Works also responded by closing roads with severe flooding issues – including Woodlawn (from 55th Street to Winding Lane) and a stretch of Madison Avenue by High Park.
Both closed roads were reopened as of the morning of June 1 and Parks Department staff are working to clear limbs/debris left behind by flood waters. In total, the Derby area received four-plus inches of rain overnight.