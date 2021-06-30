Along with all that was presented at the June 8 budget workshop, the Derby City Council was presented with two more capital improvement requests to consider for the 2022 budget at its most recent meeting on June 22.
Moving for more mobility
Stemming from the city’s walkable development plan, City Planner Scott Knebel brought forward a request for an on-street bike lane to potentially be installed (in phases) along Triple Creek Drive and Tall Tree Road.
“One of the best practices in providing connections is to use your streets for bicycle and pedestrian connections,” Knebel said. “That’s why the [walkable development] plan recommends a demonstration project.”
Partly because of the wider streets in the area, as well as the lack of connectors to Derby’s hike and bike lanes, Triple Creek and Tall Tree were identified as ideal sites for the demonstration project. The on-street bike lanes were not only seen as a potential safety improvement for bicyclists, but for car traffic as well – as the addition of the lanes could help reduce traffic speed in the area.
Council member Jack Hezlep said he has seen the speeding concerns firsthand, so he understands how the bike lanes (which other personal mobility devices could use) may help that.
Knebel noted the demonstration project would help the city evaluate long-term policy for traffic speeds, bicycle usage, design effectiveness, maintenance costs, etc. Immediate evaluation would also help determine if the city would pursue phase two of the demonstration project. Phase one ($75,000) would extend from Patriot Avenue to Tall Tree Road along Triple Creek Drive, while phase two ($105,000) would extend from Tall Tree to Meadowlark along Triple Creek and Triple Creek to Rock Road along Tall Tree.
Andrew Swindle questioned how exactly data would be evaluated, with concerns of skewed numbers potentially negatively impacting the city’s decision-making process.
“I support the idea of increasing bike usage in the city as a whole. I just want to make sure we’re spending the money wisely,” Swindle said. “If this is something the community as a whole really wants us to do, then I’m all for it, but I want to make sure that we’re actually making a good investment.”
Opportunity for improvement
Besides new on-street bike lanes, the city also had a request to consider regarding a new training facility for the Derby Fire Department.
Currently, Derby Fire Chief John Turner reported his department uses the city of Wichita’s facility (at 31st Street and Oliver) to train – but scheduling is an issue given both the Wichita and Sedgwick County departments train there as well.
Having its own training facility (ranging from an estimated $65,000 to $228,000 depending on the site) would create an ease of access for Derby Fire to train on hose evaluations, ground and aerial ladder operations, search and rescue drills and more in a live setting. Additionally, Turner noted it would benefit nearby departments who often respond in mutual aid situations – such as Mulvane, Rose Hill and Douglass. Mulvane has even committed $30,000 in funding to assist in the project.
Not only would a training facility make better firefighters to better serve the Derby community, Turner pointed out that a fire training facility is one of the major factors considered in the department’s Insurance Services Office (ISO) rating.
Given an effort to provide space for other city departments (Public Works and Derby Police), Turner requested the city pursue a 3.5-acre training site at 820 N. River Street – rather than the Public Works facility and 2433 N. Buckner – which would come at an estimated cost of $228,000 out of the Derby Difference sales tax fund.
Since Turner took the top position at Derby FD nearly two years ago, he noted the department has had two live burn trainings at the Wichita facility – with a goal of doing eight of those on site a year at Derby’s own facility.
Tough choices
While council members saw a clear benefit in Derby having its own fire training facility, they are also fully aware of the balancing act they have to take on regarding all of the requests tied to the 2022 budget.
“I want to do this. I think they need it, but I don’t want to back ourselves into a corner either,” said council member Rocky Cornejo.
“The justification is there. Obviously, if you train you get better, and not only do you do a better job protecting our city, you can do a better job of protecting our firemen which is, once again, something that we need to do,” said Mayor Randy White. “I struggle here in wanting to take care of my family and afford all the things that we’ve been asked for. I’m tired of spending money. I think we have some tough choices to make in this budget cycle of what we want to do for the next 30 years.”
Motions were made to receive and file reports on both requests, with final action to come later when the Derby City Council votes on the final 2022 budget in August.