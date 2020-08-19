Having come before the Planning Commission for review earlier this summer, the Derby City Council took its first pass with the Vision Derby 2040 comprehensive plan at a meeting on Aug. 11 – with the intent for Vision Derby 2040 to replace the city’s previous plan (adopted in 2006).
“This is the conclusion of a long process and the beginning of an even longer process,” said City Planner Scott Knebel. “It’s an exciting moment. It’s not something planners get to do very often.”
Knebel presented the plan to the city council after more than a year of gathering information, noting that a number of current city and area plans (i.e., Derby Walkable Development Plan, K-15 Area Plan, joint plans with Mulvane and Wichita, etc.) were factored into Vision Derby 2040.
Ultimately, the plan is targeting growth in Derby – with the goal of growing the city from a population of 25,000 to more than 36,000 in the next 20 years. Knebel noted there are number of guiding principles to direct that growth including land use, transportation and mobility, housing and neighborhoods, etc.
Some of the big ideas and new elements the comprehensive plan seeks to bring to Derby to help that growth include a “Park2Park” cultural corridor to highlight assets like Warren Riverview and Madison Central Avenue parks while also enhancing local access.
Creating more town centers/gathering spaces was another new element brought up in the plan as was mixed-use development – the creation of properties that would feature residential and commercial space side by side. While there was some concern from council members on potential over reliance on the latter, Knebel noted it would be explored on a trial basis mainly to open up that development avenue.
“What the plan is suggesting is that there is a marketplace for other types of development that we don’t have the tools in the tool kit … to even allow that kind of development to occur and we should be in that game,” Knebel said.
Diversity in housing development was also discussed, with council member Andrew Swindle questioning the need for more higher income housing. Council members have heard clearly the need for more affordable, lower income housing, but Knebel said input also showed a need for variety of housing available for the higher income bracket – which is why both were to be addressed in Vision Derby 2040.
Vision Derby 2020 is best viewed as a road map, Knebel said, with the city’s path likely to change along the way. There are a number of elements (like future land use) that will help with that, with staff and council members noting the importance of the community input as well.
“A lot of good information came from a lot of good people in this town,” said Council President John McIntosh, “what they want to see and what direction they want to go in Derby.”
Noting the plan was consistent with plans of other community organizations, at least one council member was ready to adopt the Vision Derby 2040 comprehensive plan on the spot. However, Mayor Randy White pointed out that second readings have become commonplace with new policies and suggested the council follow that practice.
“We have taken some lumps over looking like we’re moving too fast,” White said. “I firmly think that we’ve kind of learned that that’s the best way for us to go.”
The city council voted (7-1) to schedule a second reading of the comprehensive plan for its Aug. 25 meeting before taking official action.
In other business, the city council:
- Approved the 2021 operating budget, with a projected one percent increase in total expenditures ($42,234,478) and a flat mill levy of approximately 48 mills.
- Approved the final plat of Rolling Ridge Addition.
- Authorized staff to publish notification of the city’s intent to sell Reserve S for use as a private recreational common area to Parkside Homeowners Association (if no protest received) on the condition that Parkside HOA provides proof it can enter a legally valid agreement prior to April 1, 2021.
- Approved the consent agenda, including an assessment ordinance for nuisance abatements (a $460 special assessment incurred by nuisance properties) and a Federal Transportation Authority agreement administered through the Wichita Transit Authority for $40,000 to assist the Derby Dash.