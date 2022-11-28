Bike Lanes Webster

Derby City Council member Jenny Webster noted that while she was initially in favor of a pilot bike lane project, she questioned the current need for it as part of the 2022 pavement plan.

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER

As part of its 2022 pavement marking plan, a two-pronged approached was pursued and presented to the Derby City Council at its Nov. 22 meeting. 

The project included plans to update pavement markings on K-15 Highway, McIntosh Road and Nelson Drive – along with an added effort to create needed on-street parking at Decarsky Park. The second half, a demonstration project, sought to add on-street bike lanes along Triple Creek Drive and Tall Tree Road.

2022 Pavement Plan

 The 2022 pavement marking plan (shown) was approved – without a portion that would include the addition of a bike lane pilot project – by the Derby City Council on Nov. 22.
