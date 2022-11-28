As part of its 2022 pavement marking plan, a two-pronged approached was pursued and presented to the Derby City Council at its Nov. 22 meeting.
The project included plans to update pavement markings on K-15 Highway, McIntosh Road and Nelson Drive – along with an added effort to create needed on-street parking at Decarsky Park. The second half, a demonstration project, sought to add on-street bike lanes along Triple Creek Drive and Tall Tree Road.
Citing some concerns with the latter project, the Derby City Council approved the pavement marking portion of the plan but rejected the on-street bike lanes for 2022.
Initially approved as part of the 2022 budget, the bike lanes were intended to be a pilot. If successful as implemented, phase two would be completed in the targeted area.
Due to their nature as collector roads with no direct home access in that area, Triple Creek and Tall Tree Road were targeted for the bike lane project to help with traffic calming and safety. Given the wider road conditions and lack of on-street parking, staff pointed out speeding concerns in that area.
“The goal is to reduce the traffic speed and promote bicycles along that route,” said assistant city engineer Ky Louanghaksaphone.
Council member Elizabeth Stanton initially raised concerns over whether the bike lane would be implemented and the project would have to be redone due to street resurfacing. City Manager Kiel Mangus reported that was considered with this project and the areas denoted for the bike lanes are not on the city’s 10-year pavement improvement plan.
Other council members like Chris Unkel simply saw the bike lane project as a “waste of tax dollars,” while some questioned the need given other assets combined with the lack of use with bike lanes elsewhere in Derby.
“I think those bike lanes on Red Powell have been there for 15 years,” said council member Rick Coleman. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen a bike on them.”
“At first, I thought this was going to be great. As I look to it now, I don’t think that is a true need because we have so much hike and bike path,” said council member Jenny Webster.
Mayor Randy White also recalled his initial hesitancy regarding the bike lane project, but also made comments to be wary of changing decisions of previous councils.
While council member Jack Hezlep spoke to the safety advantages in support of the bike lanes, he did note that in doing counts for the Wichita Area Metropolitan Planning Organization that area is “not heavily used” by cyclists.
The limited area was also seen as a drawback with the bike lanes and the issue of golf carts potentially using the bike lanes was also broached. Mangus noted that was not the focus of the bike lane discussion, but staff understood the potential crossover with golf carts using the bike lanes. Golf cart usage continues to be evaluated and staff noted that could be a separate conversation for the future apart from the bike lane project.
Foreseeing a lack of support for the bike lane project, staff pursued the pavement plan in two parts. Given the consensus of the council, Mangus stated he did not want to waste staff time on the project moving forward and reminded council members that while the bike lane pilot was a recommendation of the walkable development plan no definitive action was required.
“We don’t have to do it,” Mangus said. “There’s a lot of elements of the walkable development plan beyond just bike lanes.”
On a 7-1 vote (with Hezlep voting against), the council approved authorization of a contract with Cillessen & Sons for the pavement marking portion of the plan at a total cost of $159,105.60. While over estimates, staff noted funds from other project savings will cover the additional cost.