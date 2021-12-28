Outgoing City Council members Vaughn Nun, Andrew Swindle and John McIntosh were all honored for their years of service with the governing body at the Dec. 14 council meeting. All of their terms will officially end on Dec. 31, with Nun having served for 14 years and Swindle and McIntosh both serving on the council the past four years. Pictured at the ceremony are (left to right) Mayor Randy White, Nun, Swindle and McIntosh.
City Council members recognized for service
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
