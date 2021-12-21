Derby City Council member Andrew Swindle was recently treated for a medical emergency during the council’s Dec. 14 meeting.
After a pair of presentations at the start of the meeting, Swindle began to deal with medical issues while at the council bench. Assistance was immediately requested and provided initially by Derby Police Chief Robert Lee – on hand for one of the presentations.
Lee credited the teamwork of city staff and first responders in helping Swindle through a “serious medical event” – with 911 quickly called as CPR was being performed. Derby Fire and Rescue then followed up with advanced life saving measures once on scene.
“What could’ve easily been a very tragic situation, we’re glad to see it looks like it may have a positive outcome. We’re just very thankful for that,” Lee said. “You never expect something like that, but it’s something that unfortunately happens from time to time.”
Swindle was transported to the hospital in critical condition from city hall. No update on his current status has been released at this time.
The Dec. 14 council meeting was recessed and will resume on Dec. 28. The meeting will include a public hearing on the proposed final phase of Derby’s STAR bond project – an item that had drawn a sizable crowd to the original meeting. Staff noted at least seven council members are expected to attend the meeting, meaning a quorum will be present.