Given recent action taken around Senate Bill 40 at the state and county levels, members of the Derby City Council wanted time to review their own COVID protocols in the wake of the new legislation – adding an agenda item just for that at its April 13 meeting.
Council member Rocky Cornejo made the initial push for a new discussion item, wanting Derby to take the lead with its own directives and not necessarily just fall in line with policies in place in Wichita, Sedgwick County, etc.
Specifically, Cornejo questioned if city rental facilities could go back to full capacity immediately since the enforceable restrictions surrounding capacity limits are now merely recommendations. Individuals have the choice whether to rent or not, so he suggested they should also have the choice of holding private events either at a limited or max capacity.
“That’s their choice to rent the place out and pay for it. That’s their choice to show up to that event if they want to or not show up to that event if they want to,” Cornejo said. “Let those folks make that decision. That’s their deal. I think we just need to open it up to them and allow them to do that, not hold that back.”
Questioned regarding rental fees, City Manager Kathy Sexton did note those have not changed amid the pandemic.
Additionally, outside of informing and guiding renters based on current restrictions, Sexton said the capacity limit is not strictly monitored the day of private events.
Currently, Sexton noted the capacity limit is around 50 percent at city rental facilities, though that is not a “hard fast rule.” Based on tables used, dance floor space and other criteria, staff have created capacity limits for each facility pertaining to different event scenarios – which is a shift from the standard fire code capacity limits.
“The reason for our capacity maximum is different in a public health emergency where every agency in the state, federal and local level is telling you you should do this for public health. That’s our reason for this past year,” Sexton said.
Sexton also outlined Sedgwick County’s current resolution for the council, which primarily calls on businesses and organizations to strongly recommend the wearing of masks and social distancing, which influences the city’s current capacity limits.
Even so, Sexton noted the city has been “as liberal as possible” in allowing private events to go on at rental facilities, pointing out that a lot of cities across Kansas had to shutdown their event venues amidst the pandemic.
Council member Andrew Swindle recalled the Derby Senior Center’s recent report, noting its rare standing of being able to stay open during the pandemic. That and the somewhat limited cases Derby has seen led him to believe the city is on the right track with its guidelines.
“To me, that suggests that we’re actually doing a good job of handling this pandemic with what we’re doing now, so maybe just towing the line is a pretty good place for us to be,” Swindle said.
“We still have to do the right thing for the city,” said council member John McIntosh. “I think we need to stay where we’re at and just give it a little more time.”
After a brief executive session to discuss risk management and liability issues, Cornejo continued to push to get the choice in citizens’ hands. With private businesses ready to rent once again, he foresees the city’s limitations becoming a problem – pushing for recommendations instead and allowing renters to make their own final decisions on gathering sizes.
No official action was taken, as city staff was directed to draft a recommended motion while discussion of the COVID protocols at rental facilities was tabled until the next council meeting.