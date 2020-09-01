While updating its list of priorities at an Aug. 25 meeting, the Derby City Council discussed a new potential policy regarding basic property maintenance.
Given recent activity, City Manager Kathy Sexton reported two items (updating the comprehensive plan and the STAR bond project) could be taken off the priorities list. While updating the city council on the status of other priorities, she also presented the idea for staff to research and present options for a property maintenance code as an item to be added to the council’s watch list based on conversations with some city council members.
A property maintenance code would prevent one poorly maintained property from negatively affecting a neighborhood. Currently, it was reported, city codes include very little in this regard, though the city has encountered only a few issues over the years where such a code would have been beneficial.
Sexton pointed out that the city council previously considered the idea a number of years ago. It ultimately declined to take action, but some of her discussions with current council members led her to circle back to the subject of adopting a property maintenance code.
Policy on property maintenance would be similar to a fire code, electrical code or other such codes, according to Sexton. She said city staff would also research how other municipalities handle such issues when drafting a policy.
Health and safety concerns do get brought up by Derby residents every once in a while, Sexton said, and Council Member Jack Hezlep noted he would be in support of a property maintenance code. Representing Derby’s Ward II, Hezlep raised concerns about property not being taken care of – particularly a building in such disrepair that its walls are now falling down.
“There has to be a way to have people honor their neighbors and at least keep their property clean,” Hezlep said.
While warnings and tickets can only go so far, a number of council members saw value in having a code in place pertaining to property maintenance.
Council Member Tom Keil also noted that businesses should also be considered, given the resources the council has invested in different parts of the city.
“I think businesses have to kind of do their part and make sure their storefronts are in good shape,” Keil said.
Speaking on businesses, Sexton said that landscaping is a big concern and neglect can show quickly in that regard. Mayor Randy White pointed to one building in town he has noticed that has a tree growing out the window. Having a basic code in place would help address some of that.
“Trees growing out windows is my line,” White said.
For Council Member Andrew Swindle, he sees a cautious approach being key in adopting a property maintenance code, agreeing with White that it is a fine line to implement policy affecting private property. Vacant and abandoned properties are a different story.
On his own block, Swindle noted there are flocks of kids running around and leaving items like bicycles, basketballs, etc., strewn about, so he noted it is important not to be too strict. Any policy specifically targeting that was viewed as excessive, with Keil also noting that he would be looking for staff to draft a “basic” maintenance policy.
Questioned on what maintenance policies would take precedence if overlapping with Homeowners Association covenants, Sexton confirmed that the city’s code would override any HOA policies.
Unanimously, the Derby City Council approved the update to the list of priorities – including research into a basic property maintenance code to be added to the city’s watch list.