Cross of Glory (copy)

The Cross of Glory Lutheran Church Property at 1315 S. Rock Rd. in Derby, will soon become the new home for the Derby Senior Activity Center.

The approval to transfer the current Cross of Glory Lutheran Church Property and buildings at 1315 S. Rock Rd., donated by the church to the City of Derby, came with unanimous approval from the city council on Monday, Sept. 11. 

The agreement transfers property valued at over $1 million in a 2023 Sedgwick County appraisal. 

