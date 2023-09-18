The approval to transfer the current Cross of Glory Lutheran Church Property and buildings at 1315 S. Rock Rd., donated by the church to the City of Derby, came with unanimous approval from the city council on Monday, Sept. 11.
The agreement transfers property valued at over $1 million in a 2023 Sedgwick County appraisal.
The property is intended to be the new home for the Derby Senior Activity Center that is currently located in the south end of the city building at 611 Mulberry. The exact plans for the 6,400 square foot facility are still in consideration and City Manager Kiel Mangus indicated that a space study may be discussed at the next council meeting.
The current Senior Center will be repurposed to allow additional space for other city services.
The new location offers a large amount of outside space that may facilitate a community garden, as well as other outdoor programming.
Mangus indicated they want to incorporate more intergenerational programming and interactivity at the senior center. With Park Hill Elementary down the street, the opportunity could become easier. The school district has an interest, too, and may be a member in the space study.
Cross of Glory representative Joyce Allen called the moment very bittersweet for the church and its members.
“We’re honored to be able to do this for the city of Derby and the Senior Center. As you can imagine, it is a very, very bittersweet moment for us. If you’ve ever been through anything like this, it’s hard,” Allen said.
She also appreciated the council members, and others who work for the city, coming over to see the facility.
“We felt your kindness towards us in how you related to the situation,” Allen shared.
Derby Mayor Randy White said he understood how tough this was for the church.
“I think those halls are going to continue be filled with love and fun. And the building is going to continue to be used to help people,” White said.
The church will continue to operate through mid-October. Closing on the property transfer is expected to happen no later than December 12.