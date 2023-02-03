Derby City Hall (copy)

The disruption affecting the city of Derby has officially been resolved, with network services restored as of February.

While an investigation into the cause of a disruption to the city of Derby’s computer network is still ongoing, service has officially been restored as of Feb. 1. 

Since mid-January, the city has been dealing with the network disruption – with administrative and IT staff immediately beginning work with third-party computer specialists to investigate the incident. Currently, the investigation (involving federal law enforcement) is seeking to determine what impact, if any, the incident had on information stored on the city’s network systems.

