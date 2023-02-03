While an investigation into the cause of a disruption to the city of Derby’s computer network is still ongoing, service has officially been restored as of Feb. 1.
Since mid-January, the city has been dealing with the network disruption – with administrative and IT staff immediately beginning work with third-party computer specialists to investigate the incident. Currently, the investigation (involving federal law enforcement) is seeking to determine what impact, if any, the incident had on information stored on the city’s network systems.
City staff reported Derby constantly monitors network security, carries cybersecurity insurance and works with the appropriate agencies when or if there are any concerns.
The network disruption interrupted several city services, including email. Any emails sent to city addresses between Jan. 14 and Jan. 31 were not received. Individuals trying to contact city staff during that time are encouraged to now email again or call the city staff person they were attempting to reach during that time period.
Public services, such as fire and police, remained operational during the disruptions, but there were some adjustments to water billing that are being resolved with the network being restored.
The Jan. 15 water bills were mailed Jan. 31 with an updated due date. The bills originally scheduled to go out Jan. 31 will go out on time and have the normal due date. Bills may not reflect payments made as city staff are in the process of updating customer records. There will not be late fees on these bills. If customers have questions, they can call 788-1424.
For auto pay customers with a Jan. 23 due date that did not pay their January bill in person, it will roll over to the February bill. Those customers preferring to pay their January bill separately can call 788-1424 or stop by City Hall.
“We appreciate your patience as we have worked through the process to bring our services back on line,” said Derby City Manager Kiel Mangus. “We thank our customers and residents who have been kind and understanding with our staff during the last few weeks."