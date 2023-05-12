In 2022, the Derby City Council approved a budget supplement for a five-year asphalt crack sealing plan for city streets. The goal was to spend $25,000 each year on such projects, focusing primarily on arterial streets.
Due to cost increases and a lack of vendors, the original plan is no longer feasible. As such, the City Council approved an amended crack sealing project at its May 9 meeting. The project will address cracks along Patriot Avenue from Rock Road to just east of Buckner Street.
With rising costs, Assistant Director of Public Works Tom Keil noted the budgeted funding for crack sealing for 2022 and 2023 was combined for the proposed project, which was initially set to tackle the entire stretch of Patriot within city limits (Rock Road to Highway K-15). The original bid exceeded the budget, which led to the modified project presented to the council in May.
Amending the project with the vendor, the new bid also came in over budget, but Keil reported there is enough money in the Street Division budget to cover the additional costs.
Councilman Nick Engle questioned if the project was shifted because the stretch west of Buckner was not in terrible condition or if there are plans to address that area in the future. City Manager Kiel Mangus noted both are the case, as Buckner to K-15 will be treated for crack sealing later on and planned construction of some new frontage road will help as well. He also pointed out the area most in need of crack sealing lies east of Buckner.
“The worst section is really right after that, from Buckner to Woodlawn,” Mangus said.
While the focus of the crack sealing plan was intended to address arterial streets, councilman Jack Hezlep questioned how often residential streets are treated.
Usually, Street Supervisor George Brown said his crews focus on filling potholes on residential streets.
“I’m trying to keep the streets that are good, good,” Brown said. “If you hired me five guys, I’ll have them sealing eight months of the year.”
Questions were raised about the additional life expectancy afforded by crack sealing, with Mangus noting it could add five to seven years to roads depending on conditions.
Mangus also said that crack sealing is the number one measure that can be taken to get more life out of streets. While Mayor Randy White was “a little astonished” at the cost of crack sealing along one arterial street, he also saw the value and need for more such projects and called for expanding the budget.
“Once a street gets to a certain point, it’s not really worth crack sealing,” Mangus said. “We need to be doing more crack sealing than we’re doing right now.”
Additional questions were raised about the cost of product and if these are projects the city could take on instead of contracting out. Along with Brown’s comments to the employees needed, staff said city equipment is meant more for residential streets and not the arterial streets the current project will address.
The contract with South Central Sealing LLC was ultimately authorized by the council for a total of $59,067.20.