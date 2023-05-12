Patriot Crack Sealing

An asphalt crack sealing project was recently approved by the city council to fix cracks on a stretch along Patriot Avenue from Rock Road to a point just east of the Buckner/Patriot intersection.

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER

In 2022, the Derby City Council approved a budget supplement for a five-year asphalt crack sealing plan for city streets. The goal was to spend $25,000 each year on such projects, focusing primarily on arterial streets. 

Due to cost increases and a lack of vendors, the original plan is no longer feasible. As such, the City Council approved an amended crack sealing project at its May 9 meeting. The project will address cracks along Patriot Avenue from Rock Road to just east of Buckner Street.

