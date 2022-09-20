Last changed in December 2021, the City Council reviewed and approved a number of updates modernizing the Derby fee resolution on Sept. 13.
Modifications included updating fees for water service connection permits and court fees. The water connection fees increased from $1,700 to $2,210 for a 1-inch meter and $3,700 to $4,810 for a 2-inch meter, due to material costs. The court technology fee was increased from $3 to $6, while the expungement fee went from $75 to $100. Staff noted both were more in line with state averages and would help cover department costs.