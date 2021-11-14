This holiday season the city of Derby is looking for all the best and brightest holiday decorators, as it will be holding the second annual Holiday Lights contest from Dec. 4 to 25. Participants who register to take part in the contest will be entered to win a prize. Nearly 50 lighting enthusiasts took part in the contest in 2020.
Residents are invited to decorate their yard, house or both for the contest. Judges will pick their favorite displays, and the public will vote for the People’s Choice winner on Facebook. Prizes include gift cards to local restaurants and a Derby Proud prize pack.
Anyone who lives within the Derby city limits is eligible to participate. Registration for the contest can be completed at derbyks.com/holidaylights. Deadline for entry is Nov. 24.
Contest categories include:
- Traditional – lights, luminaries, ornaments, Santa Claus.
- Most Creative – original decorations, eye-catching lights or a holiday theme.
- Neighborhood – For entrants who live in an HOA or on a street/cul-de-sac where all residents decorate for the holidays; the entire neighborhood will be judged collectively.
- Business – display holiday spirit with lights on participating buildings and/or in windows.
For questions, email info@derbyweb.com or call Janae’ Springer at 788-1519 ext. 1232. Once finalized, additional information (i.e., a map of participating houses) will be available at derbyks.com/holidaylights.