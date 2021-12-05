You could say the city of Derby’s inaugural Drive-thru Christmas event was well-received in its first year. At one point, staff reported the line for the event (with the festivities taking place at Fire Station 81) wrapped all the way down Madison Avenue and around to the Dairy Queen located on K-15.
With that sort of turnout, it was a sure bet the event would return this year, with the Drive-thru Christmas set to take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 17 back at Fire Station 81 (715 E. Madison Ave.).
Looking to draw an even bigger crowd, the event was shifted back slightly to coincide with the last day of school for Derby students before Christmas break – with organizers anticipating they will be looking forward to some fun. The city is expecting another good turnout after handing out 500 bags of kettle corn and 1,000 bags of candy in 2020 – with the drive-thru aspect creating a broad appeal.
“We want to give residents an opportunity to participate in events at their own comfort level. The drive-thru trunk or treat hosted by Derby Police and Fire and Rescue was a hit last year and this year,” said Director of Communications Kristy Bansemer. “We felt like the event was well-received in 2020. All of our in-person events had been cancelled and residents were excited to have something to do around the holiday season. When planning for the event, we decided to stick with the same format for this year because it worked well in 2020.”
The only change with the Drive-thru Christmas event this year, Bansemer noted, is that there will be no live music at the fire station. However, Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be on hand for the festivities – as well as a number of city mascots and Derby firefighters – greeting the carloads of visitors. Volunteers will also be handing out bags of kettle corn and candy once again, as well as maps for the city’s Holiday Lights contest (which can be voted on through Dec. 25) so residents can visit all the participating displays.
As with last year, cars are asked to enter the Drive-thru Christmas event on Bulldog Drive from the eastbound lanes of Madison Avenue (as left turns from Madison will not be allowed).