With public voting closing right before Christmas, the city of Derby recently announced the winners of its third annual Holiday Lights contest – with some noteworthy displays taking top honors in 2022.

In the Santa’s Favorite (best lights) category, Wayne Molt at 2206 N. Woodard took the top prize while Jason and Elizabeth Stanton (725 N. Bel Arbor) were runners-up.

