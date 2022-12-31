With public voting closing right before Christmas, the city of Derby recently announced the winners of its third annual Holiday Lights contest – with some noteworthy displays taking top honors in 2022.
In the Santa’s Favorite (best lights) category, Wayne Molt at 2206 N. Woodard took the top prize while Jason and Elizabeth Stanton (725 N. Bel Arbor) were runners-up.
For the Elves’ Favorite (best decorations) category, first place went to Devin and Bekah Smith of 1306 E. Brendonwood Rd. and second place was Ronda Thomas of 625 N. Marguerite Parkway.
Lastly, as determined by votes on the city’s Facebook page, first place in the People’s Choice category was awarded to Beau Chrans (900 N. Baltimore) and second went to John Watkins (1624 E. Blue Spruce Circle).
Winners in each category received a $200 cash prize, while runners-up were rewarded with themed gift baskets.
Individuals wanting to participate in next year’s contest can keep an eye on derbyks.com/holidaylights or call 788-1519 for more information next November.