Given the continuous requests for development around Derby, city staff noted expansion of the sewer system has been an increasingly pertinent item to address.
In an effort to determine the best path forward, an agreement was reached with Professional Engineering Consultants to create a sanitary sewer extension plan. The Derby City Council authorized execution of that agreement unanimously at its March 8 meeting.
“What we are trying to do is figure out the smartest way to serve some of these development areas by 2040,” said City Engineer Alex Lane.
To ensure sanitary sewer service needs could be identified and met in the future, the sewer extension plan project was added to city’s capital improvement plan. It is intended to identify growth areas – as denoted in the Vision Derby 2040 comprehensive plan – where sewer service can reasonably extended. Most notably, according to Lane and City Manager Kiel Mangus, that is looking at ways to serve potential developments to the north and east of Derby.
An extension plan will help evaluate the ability of existing downstream sewers to accommodate additional flow and identify the most cost-effective ways to extend service to growth areas. Lane noted that will likely come down to either installing another lift station or extending an intercepter. Lane reported the last such extension (connecting the southeast interceptor with Madison Avenue) came with a $4 million price tag a decade ago.
Derby also contracted with Burns & McDonnell to model the city’s sanitary sewer system and assess the ability of existing intercepter sewers to accommodate additional flow back in 2017. From that study, a lift station (a less costly option) was proposed for Stone Creek Park. The construction of that life station relieved pressure on the mid-town interceptor and allowed continued development along Rock Road.
The question of whether to extend an intercepter or build a new lift station was one posited by council members as well, with Lane pointing out the extension plan is intended to help determine the answer.
“We can’t be having lagoons and septic tanks inside the city limits,” said Mayor Randy White. “I don’t know where that would fit.”
Council member Rick Coleman also questioned if the sanitary sewer extension study would play a part in the wastewater treatment master plan. While Mangus noted the former is more individualized, he stated the master plan is looking at the overall population of Derby through the Vision 2040 growth projections as well. Additionally, he said upgrades being taken on at the wastewater treatment plant currently are not due to capacity issues, but rather tied to the age of the equipment.
Pointing out that the council is not committing to anything, but rather studying possible options, the agreement with PEC was approved on an 8-0 vote at a cost of $62,500.