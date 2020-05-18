In April 2019, the city of Derby issued general obligation bonds for two projects – the reconstruction of Water and Kay streets and renovation of the Hubbard Arts Center.
One of those projects – the street reconstruction – is expected to come in $1.1 million below budget, according to Director of Finance Jean Epperson. Given that price fluctuation, Epperson came before the city council on May 12 proposing a reallocation of funds.
Three capital improvement projects were identified as suitable uses for reallocation of the bond proceeds – the repurposing of old Fire Station 81, reconfiguration of Fire Station 82 and installation of a westbound turn lane on Patriot Avenue at K-15.
Among those projects, Epperson recommended reallocation of half of the $1.1 million to the fire station renovations and half to the turn lane installation (allowing for further reallocation if a surplus remains). The Derby City Council approved the reallocation through a resolution allowing for substitute improvements to be financed with the proceeds of General Bond Series 2019-A.