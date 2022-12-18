DFD Engine 81

The City Council recently authorized bond financing for a new fire engine to help lock in discounted prices and start the wheels turning on the extended build timeline.

At its Dec. 13 meeting, the Derby City Council took action on two items to help out local first responders.

First, in an effort to secure delivery as soon as possible, the council approved a resolution authorizing bond financing to purchase a replacement fire engine for Derby Fire & Rescue in January 2023.

