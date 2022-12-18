At its Dec. 13 meeting, the Derby City Council took action on two items to help out local first responders.
First, in an effort to secure delivery as soon as possible, the council approved a resolution authorizing bond financing to purchase a replacement fire engine for Derby Fire & Rescue in January 2023.
Through a fleet evaluation study, Engine 81 was identified for replacement due to age, use and high maintenance costs. That purchase was also approved as part of the 2023 budget.
Director of Finance Megan Sneller reported that due to extended lead team and to avoid further cost increases, purchase was recommended as early in 2023 as possible. Current projections on build time for the fire engine is 41 months.
Pierce was selected as the manufacturer for the new engine, to be built at a cost of $864,087.
While the payment was approved, Sneller noted bonds will not be issued until fall 2023 – to save on financing costs, a move the council was in support of.
Additionally, the council also authorized the purchase of emergency radios for the fire department at the Dec. 13 meeting.
Deputy City Manager Dan Bronson noted the radios are part of the final round of purchases to bring local departments in compliance with Sedgwick County as it phases into new emergency radio technology. All agencies in the county are making the switch to phase two compliant radios.
Features of the new radios include increased channel capacity, GPS location, enhanced audio clarity/coverage areas and better communication with neighboring agencies (i.e., Mulvane Fire).
While Sedgwick County’s purchasing contract expired, Derby was able to utilize Johnson County to purchase the new radios at a total cost of $555,519.
Previously, Derby FD applied for a FEMA grant to help with the radio equipment purchase but has yet to hear back. Bronson noted staff is waiting for a response on the grant, but the purchase authority was requested as the Johnson County contract (with discounted rates) expires Dec. 31.
Asked about the lifespan, Bronson noted replacement of the phase two compliant radios is not anticipated for at least 10 years. Funds for the purchase will come from the Derby Difference sales tax.