Following two studies analyzing issues with the Spring Creek watershed, the Derby City Council reviewed potential action to resolve some of those issues at its March 9 meeting.
A study of the Spring Creek watershed was initially completed by Sedgwick County in 2014 and identified needed improvements to address flooding, erosion and water quality within the Spring Creek basin (totaling 20,467 acres).
The city of Derby then contracted with Wood Environmental and Infrastructure Solutions Inc. in 2018 for a more focused flooding study centralized within Derby city limits. That study identified localized flooding issues in multiple areas, as well as potential solutions to help the drainage situation.
Out of the 2018 study, two projects were selected for inclusion in the city’s capital improvement plan – the first being the installation of flap gates on a box culvert underneath Country View Drive (southeast of the Madison Avenue/Rock Road intersection).
City Engineer Alex Lane presented the plans – designed in 2020 and completed this year – for the flap gates to the city council at its most recent meeting. He noted the project would directly alleviate flooding issues with a pond (which drains directly into Spring Creek) in the residential area north of Country View Drive.
“What happens is when Spring Creek rises, the water backs up into this pond and threatens these houses that are around the pond,” Lane said.
Having flap gates installed on the box culvert, water can still drain out of the pond, but Lane said that when Spring Creek rises to a certain elevation (i.e., from stormwater) it will no longer be able to overflow into the pond.
Bids were received on Feb. 9 and while the low bid came in slightly over budget, Lane noted that could be attributed to modifications to the project (which became more work than expected) and rising material costs. Ultimately, the city council unanimously approved execution of a contract with Utility Maintenance Contractors, at a total cost of $64,475, for installation of the flap gates.
“I’ve seen the damage it causes down on the southwest corner of the pond,” said Mayor Randy White. “Obviously we have a problem and I’m just thrilled that we’re taking a look at this and getting this fixed.”