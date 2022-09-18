Street Maintenance

Annexed neighborhoods such as Farborough Estates (shown) will be among the city's final pavement rehabilitation projects in 2022 and getting a new NovaChip treatment.

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER

The final piece of Derby’s 2022 pavement rehabilitation project, which was approved by the City Council at its most recent meeting, addresses some unique situations within the city limits.

Back in 2013, city policy was amended to allow for surfacing of sand/gravel in areas annexed into Derby (following a petition from residents). Residents in the annexed Farborough Estates, Oakridge Estates and Woodland Valley Estates took advantage of that policy and had their streets resurfaced with a cement-stabilized base and chip seal surface (super slurry).

NovaChip Map

The annexed neighborhoods of Farborough Estates, Oakridge Estates and Woodlawn Valley Estates (shown) will have their streets resurfaced with NovaChip as part of the city’s final 2022 pavement rehabilitation project.
