The annexed neighborhoods of Farborough Estates, Oakridge Estates and Woodlawn Valley Estates (shown) will have their streets resurfaced with NovaChip as part of the city’s final 2022 pavement rehabilitation project.
The final piece of Derby’s 2022 pavement rehabilitation project, which was approved by the City Council at its most recent meeting, addresses some unique situations within the city limits.
Back in 2013, city policy was amended to allow for surfacing of sand/gravel in areas annexed into Derby (following a petition from residents). Residents in the annexed Farborough Estates, Oakridge Estates and Woodland Valley Estates took advantage of that policy and had their streets resurfaced with a cement-stabilized base and chip seal surface (super slurry).
Previously, the neighborhoods in question had dirt streets with ditches for drainage. City Engineer Alex Lane said the traditional curb and gutter paving process was seen as cost prohibitive for residents – who took the initial paving on as part of their specials – so the super slurry was pursued, with continued maintenance falling on the city.
“The time has come to do some maintenance,” Lane said. “They’re getting to be in fairly bad shape.”
For the repaving project, ultra thin bonded asphalt surfacing (NovaChip) was identified as the most appropriate, economical method for resurfacing the super slurry streets in question. With Sedgwick County doing similar projects, the city worked to join its contract, and its previous success with NovaChip also influenced the city.
“It gives a pretty good surface, pretty smooth,” Lane said. "We feel it’s a good application for our streets.”
Lane confirmed that NovaChip is slightly cheaper but seen as equally durable, with the county also having repaved super slurry material with NovaChip in recent years. City Manager Kiel Mangus noted the way it is applied gives more “probable life,” with the city trying to get the “most bang for our buck” utilizing this repaving process.
Projected lifespan of the NovaChip is 10 years. Originally, Assistant City Manager for Development Dan Squires said the super slurry was agreed upon in a compromise between the city and neighborhood residents about eight years ago. Not certain if that is the right material for those streets – something the county is also analyzing – the NovaChip was pursued to help extend the life of the pavement surface.
Ultimately, while the city could not get on the county’s contract, it did receive and approve a bid from the county contractor for the NovaChip pavement rehabilitation – which requires specialized equipment. The council authorized execution of an agreement with Kansas Paving for the project at a total cost of $206,552.50 (including 10% contingency), which will come from the pavement maintenance budget.