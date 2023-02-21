In the wake of the recent network disruption (still under investigation) and a review by the Department of Homeland Security last year, efforts were taken to meet the city’s growing IT needs. The city approved a one-year agreement with Adams Brown Technology Specialties for IT and cybersecurity support at its Feb. 14 meeting.
Cybersecurity insurers continue to push for additional program and infrastructure standards to mitigate potential threats, while DHS also made some recommendations for improvements. The agreement – at a cost of $25,000 – was sought out to help with both, building a more secure and up-to-date IT footprint.