Street Repairs

While construction costs continue to use, the Derby City Council voted to authorize a contract for all portions of the 2023 pavement rehabilitation plan at its Feb. 14 meeting.

 COURTESY/CITY OF DERBY

Part of annual efforts to continually maintain streets in Derby, the 2023 pavement rehabilitation plan – as well as some bridge repairs – came before the council at its Feb. 14 meeting. While the rising costs were discussed and questioned, both projects were ultimately approved by the council. 

Starting off the presentation, City Engineer Alex Lane noted inflation continues to wreak havoc on costs (rising 40% in the past year) and impact the scope of roadwork in Derby.

0
0
0
0
0