Part of annual efforts to continually maintain streets in Derby, the 2023 pavement rehabilitation plan – as well as some bridge repairs – came before the council at its Feb. 14 meeting. While the rising costs were discussed and questioned, both projects were ultimately approved by the council.
Starting off the presentation, City Engineer Alex Lane noted inflation continues to wreak havoc on costs (rising 40% in the past year) and impact the scope of roadwork in Derby.
“It really reduces what we can do in our annual maintenance program,” Lane said.
For that reason, Lane noted one of the projects included in the 2023 plan (River Street reconstruction) was carried over from last year. Other streets to be included in this year’s pavement rehabilitation plan include Windmill Street (and adjacent cul-de-sacs), Buckner Street, Bulldog Drive and a number of other, smaller projects spread throughout Derby.
Most streets will be addressed with reconstruction projects, while there will be some mill and overlay asphalt patching work done on Meadowlark (from K-15 to Buckner), Buckner (from Meadowlark to Patriot Avenue and a portion north of Patriot Avenue to 55th Street) and Oxford Court, Southridge Circle and Southridge Court (near the Chet Smith/Rock Road intersection).
Given the rising construction prices, Lane noted the bids received came in over estimate by a little over $200,000. With the nature of this work being heavy maintenance – beyond the normal capabilities of city staff – he did recommend pushing forward with it.
“We believe it’s probably in the best interest to bite the bullet and get this done,” Lane said.
The general fund, special street fund, bond financing and ARPA funds are planned to be utilized to cover the costs. Additional funds to help cover the cost over estimate were proposed to come from the city’s year-end carryover funds, further bond financing and ARPA funds. In regards to Bulldog Drive (between the high school soccer field and Fire Station 81), a cost share agreement was arranged given the joint usage by the city, school district and Derby Recreation Commission.
With majority ownership falling to USD 260 and the DRC, the city is only on the hook for 8% of the total cost regarding Bulldog Drive.
Commissioners did have some questions and concerns about using additional ARPA funds, with council member Rick Coleman asking if – due to its ties to community safety – it would make more sense to use ARPA funds for the Bulldog Drive project. City Manager Kiel Mangus noted that funding being dedicated for the Buckner Street project, however, was more due to limitations in bonding mill and overlay projects – which Buckner will be, unlike Bulldog Drive.
Additionally, council member Chris Unkel raised a concern with the use of more ARPA funds leaving the well dry when it comes to the final planned projects – like the quiet zone.
“I think the quiet zone for our town in general is very big,” Unkel said. “On our west side revitalization, I don’t think that doing away with the quiet zone again is a good idea. From what I’ve heard from the community, that’s pretty big on the table.”
Ultimately, the council approved (7-0) authorization of a contract with Pearson Construction for $3,445,369.60 to handle the pavement improvements.
Lane reported once started the total project is expected to take 150 calendar days to complete. Mangus also stated the bidding process has been moved up earlier to guarantee completion within the calendar year.
Following regular two-year inspection of city bridges, work was also identified to patch a bridge on Woodlawn Boulevard and repair several joints on a Rock Road bridge (over Spring Creek). Given similar cost issues, Lane noted the bridge repair bid was broken into base bids and add alternates.
The capital improvement plan includes $225,000 for bridge repairs in 2023. With that allotment, staff recommend moving forward with both base bids and the Rock Road bridge add alternate to address repairs on all joints.
Questioned on why it was not recommended to proceed with the Woodlawn bridge add alternate, Lane stated the polymer coating that would apply to the bridge is most often used on new bridges – which the bridge in question is not. He also noted it was not worth the value in the long run. Lane also confirmed that one lane in both directions would remain open while repairs are being completed.
With those items addressed, the council approved authorization of a contract (7-0) with PCI Roads at a cost of $218,553.25 for 2023. bridge repairs.