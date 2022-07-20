The Derby City Council voted to authorize a $105,748 contract with Prado Construction to complete work on the latest alley reconstruction project.
Initially starting in 2011, Derby’s alley reconstruction program took a brief hiatus before efforts were relaunched last year.
Four projects have been completed since 2011, with feedback leading work to be scheduled in the capital improvement plan starting in 2021. The program seeks to address alleys that have deteriorated with age, become difficult to maintain and/or created drainage issues.
In 2022, the city will address the alley behind El Paso Village Plaza (between Britain and Wedgewood streets). Increased material/labor costs led the project to come in $10,000 over the engineer’s estimate, but staff noted other project savings will help cover those added costs.
Once started, the reconstruction is estimated to take 30 days to complete.