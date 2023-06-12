On June 5, the city of Derby announced an upcoming donation from the Cross of Glory Lutheran Church. The church will donate its building and land at 1315 S. Rock Road to the city later this year, which is planned to be the new home for the Derby Senior Center.
The city announced via press release that plans to utilize the facility would focus on the senior services of Derby. The release stated that the donated property will be the future home of the Derby Senior Center.
Cross of Glory Lutheran Church will continue its regular services and operations while working to determine its next steps throughout the rest of the year. According to spokesperson Linda Boaldin, the church is still an active congregation, and its primary focus at this time is directed at continuing to meet the needs of its members.
Director of Senior Services and Transportation Jenny Foster-Farquhar noted that the donation will provide the green space that the Derby Senior Center has been lacking in its current location at the City Hall complex.
A primary project Foster-Farquhar has worked to create is a senior center community garden, but due to spacing issues at the current location, the community garden is located at a city Public Works facility, nearly 5.3 miles away from the current senior center location.
The move will allow for several activities to be held at the senior center and more green space to help bring some projects together. Park Hill Elementary School is right behind the land, so the location could provide opportunities for intergenerational contact between the school and the senior center.
“We are really excited about the opportunity to meet our current needs and expand our services. We are grateful for the generosity from the Cross of Glory Lutheran Church,” Foster-Farquhar said. “Not only will it provide opportunities for the future of the senior center, but it will provide opportunities for us to move our senior garden. We will have additional green space and could have some natural fits for intergenerational programs with Park Hill Elementary."
No immediate plans are currently slated for the future of the senior center or its current location, as the city will begin the initial stages of evaluating the overall needs of several city departments. The city is currently working on studies to determine the future needs of the senior center, the Derby Police Department, and the City Hall complex to find the optimal use for each department and facility. The senior center will remain at its current location until studies are completed.
There are several upcoming stages for the city to observe before the senior center will officially make the move to a larger space. The city intends to do a pair of studies to determine any remodeling necessary or additions to meet the needs of its demographic. This study will coincide with several other studies regarding city-wide locations.
As the city begins to assess the needs of multiple facilities in Derby, the donation of the building and land provides more opportunities to expand senior services as well as open space for other growing departments.
“The gift of the church represents an extraordinary act of philanthropy that will shape the future of Derby Senior Services,” Mayor Randy White said via press release. “It presents a unique opportunity for Derby to provide more space and programming for its senior population. This move will also open up room for other city services that need to expand, like the Derby Police Department. We are humbled and honored by this remarkable gesture of goodwill. The gift of the building and property will greatly benefit the city for years to come.”
