On June 5, the city of Derby announced the land donation from the Cross of Glory Lutheran Church. The church will remain open until a set date later in 2023. The city plans to turn the donation into a new location for the Derby Senior Center. 

The city announced via press release that plans to utilize the facility would focus on the senior services of Derby. The release stated that the donated property will be the future home of the Derby Senior Center.

