The city of Derby recently announced a new photo contest it will be putting on with a request for residents and visitors to send in their best photographs showcasing why they are “Derby Proud.”
Participants are encouraged to get out and explore Derby for the contest while also following safety guidelines and recommendations for social distancing.
Rules for the contest are as follows:
· Photos must be taken in the Derby city limits.
· Each photographer may enter up to three images.
· Each submission must include photographer’s name, age, title and location.
· Submit photos as JPG files to JustinMiller@derbyweb.com or submit your entry via the website at DerbyKS.com/photo. If you do not get an email confirming receipt within 48 hours, call Justin Miller at 788-1519 ext. 1298.
· Photo contest submissions are due by May 25.
· Photos must be appropriate to share with the general public. Questionable photos will not be accepted.
· Photographers consent to allowing the city of Derby to use their photos on its website, social media, publications and in other materials.
· Photos will be posted to a public Facebook album. Encourage your friends and family to like and share your photographs between June 1 and 15. Winners will be announced on June 16.
Prizes will be awarded in three categories for entrants age 13 and under, 14-17, and 18 and over.
For the 13 and under winner, the prize will include a police department and fire station tour with a chief, while the 14-17 winner will receive a $50 gift card to a local business, and the 18 and over winner will get a weeknight rental at the Lodge at Warren Riverview Park. All winners will receive a Derby Proud prize pack, framed print of their photo at City Hall, and a feature in the Derby News and at DerbyKS.com.
All contest information can be found at DerbyKS.com/photo. Contact Justin Miller with any questions at JustinMiller @derbyweb.com or by calling 788-1519 ext. 1298.