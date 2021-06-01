On a second reading of an ordinance regarding the operation of micromobility devices at the May 25 Derby City Council meeting, Deputy City Manager Kiel Mangus pointed out some changes made after staff was given time to review the regulations. With those changes, the ordinance was approved unanimously (8-0) by the city council.
Most notable among the changes was the removal of e-bikes from the definition of micromobility devices listed in the ordinance. Concerns were raised regarding the operation and top speeds of such devices – with council member Andrew Swindle stating he had heard of some that hit 45 mph. With that in mind, e-bikes were removed from the list and will be treated the same as bicycles (which have their own city ordinance regulating usage). However, e-bike companies are still included among those micromobility businesses that would be regulated per the previous ordinance adopted on May 11.
Additionally, with council member Rocky Cornejo asking about students needing to get to or from school, the restriction on operating hours for micromobility devices was removed. In its place, Mangus pointed out there is base language in the ordinance calling for front and back lighting on such devices (similar to the city’s bicycle ordinance) to allow for operations at night.
Council member John McIntosh questioned if it would be acceptable to have the lighting on the device or the operator, with Mangus stating either would be permitted as there may be issues placing lighting on devices as previously discussed.
The last major change to the ordinance was to clarify what streets operations of micromobility devices would be allowed, with the language changed to denote such devices could be ridden in the street on streets with a speed limit of 30 mph or lower.
Jenny Webster asked if the city could take it a step further and geofence micromobility devices out of areas with 35 mph (or higher) streets. Mangus noted, though, that the geofencing restrictions mentioned related specifically to devices owned by private companies.
Other stipulations of the ordinance (device speed limits, areas of operation, parking restrictions) remained the same in the final version that was ultimately approved by the city council. Questioned by Tom Keil about the impact of state legislation, city attorney Jacque Butler noted Derby would review its ordinance and make adjustments based on any new laws that may be introduced.
Mayor Randy White admitted his safety concerns about micromobility devices remain, but he is hopeful operators and other motorists will exercise caution as these new devices begin to share the road.