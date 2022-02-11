In alignment with changes to the property maintenance code going into affect in 2022, the city of Derby is giving its Neighborhood Revitalization program a facelift – with the city council officially adopting the new Neighborhood Maintenance Grant program at its Feb. 8 meeting.
Assistant to the City Manager Sarah Gooding reported the new program will look very similar to the old program – with some minor changes made to open up potential participation throughout the community. Additionally, she said the program was expanded to address some concerns about the potential financial impact brought up during discussion of the new property code.
Previously, the city worked to provide assistance to low-to-moderate income homeowners for maintenance/preservation of their homes through the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation home grants – receiving nearly $800,000 in funding between 2007 and 2014 to help improve 37 homes in Derby.
The KHRC cancelled the home grant program in 2012 and Derby then launched the council-approved Neighborhood Revitalization program in 2016 – designating $25,000 annually to help residents with minimal home repair. In the six years of the program, the city spent $63,411.49 of the $105,000 budgeted.
“We had a number of years that we didn’t spend anything and several other years that we spent a lot less than what was budgeted,” Gooding said.
In an effort to promote more utilization of the program, the Neighborhood Maintenance Grant program will feature some looser guidelines. While the previous program set a fixed $30,000 total income cap for households seeking assistance, the new program would grant assistance to households that do not exceed 250% of the federal poverty level ($32,200 for a household of one up to $88,950 for a household of six).
On top of that, while the NRP was limited to neighborhoods in the southwest portion of the city, Gooding noted the new program would be open to anyone within the Derby city limits.
Qualifying improvement projects will also expand to include repair or replacement of some items updated in the new property maintenance code. In addition to exterior repairs to roofs, paint, stairs and railings, the program will now also assist with improvements to siding, masonry, gutters, window frames, driveways, accessory structures and more.
“From a policy perspective, this helps preserve affordable housing in the community and it also aligns with our strategic plan and our goal to maintain vibrancy in all of our neighborhoods,” Gooding said. “We want it to be available to everybody.”
The actual funding parameters will remain mostly unchanged, according to Gooding, with qualifying projects needing to hit a $1,000 minimum threshold and repair projects capped at a maximum of $5,000. Homeowners will also still be required to cover some of the costs (25%), though the city will finance the majority of the repair project. Any excess costs will also be covered by the homeowner, along with some other requirements.
Nick Engle, council president, asked if the project would work in tandem with insurance providers, but Gooding pointed out that properties with pending insurance claims will not be eligible. Engle did also see benefit to having some buy-in from the property owners, but also wanted to make sure the city would connect homeowners to other resources if needed.
Questions were also raised about the city’s own promotion of the new program, with City Manager Kiel Mangus noting the expansion to citywide eligibility will allow staff to get the word out more.
Derby’s Neighborhood Maintenance Grant program will be funded at the same $25,000 level as the previous NRP, though council members did question if more could be set aside and if the program could be scaled to provide more assistance to those at a higher poverty level. Gooding stated that 2022 would be “test run” with the new guidelines, which could certainly be amended in the future by the council – with most seeing the new program as a good start.
“We are trying to beautify Derby. That is our goal. We are trying to make our town look better and to do that, we need to help people to get there,” said Mayor Randy White. “I look forward to the challenge of ‘do we need to go find more money’ because that means we are doing the right thing in my opinion.”