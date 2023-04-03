City Council Squires

Dan Squires speaks on updates to a public improvement financing policy aimed at making cost-sharing more equitable.

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER

In an effort to more equitably spread out costs for public improvements such as streets, sewer improvements, etc. – the Derby City Council looked at and approved a new policy resolution at its March 28 meeting.

Last updated in 2016, Assistant City Manager for Development Dan Squires presented the adjusted public improvement financing policy on March 28. The policy specifics financial guarantees from developers, the term of special assessment taxes (which help recover part or all of the costs of public improvements) and the cost split between the city-at-large and the developer/benefitting properties.

0
0
0
0
0