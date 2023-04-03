In an effort to more equitably spread out costs for public improvements such as streets, sewer improvements, etc. – the Derby City Council looked at and approved a new policy resolution at its March 28 meeting.
Last updated in 2016, Assistant City Manager for Development Dan Squires presented the adjusted public improvement financing policy on March 28. The policy specifics financial guarantees from developers, the term of special assessment taxes (which help recover part or all of the costs of public improvements) and the cost split between the city-at-large and the developer/benefitting properties.
“What it does is it provides them with some ability to plan and develop costs when they’re budgeting for a project. It also helps assure that all developers are being treated the same,” Squires said.
Squires pointed out the current policy is good at addressing routine subdivision projects (streets, water lines, etc.), but doesn’t really touch on regional infrastructure – such as lift stations and interceptor sewers.
In the past, Squires reported most regional infrastructure projects have been constructed and paid for by the city through the capital improvement program (i.e., the $3.5 million southeast intercepter sewer in 2012).
With such hefty price tags (as construction costs continue to increase) and an eye on balancing feasible development with more affordable housing, updates in the policy included a 75/25 split for projects such as regional sewers, lift stations, bridges, etc. The larger portion would fall to city, with 25% left to be assessed to current and future developments.
On top of that, the other major change to the policy included a stipulation that development pay for the equivalent of a local street (which currently falls to the city-at-large) in addition to sidewalks and any required turn lanes when an existing arterial street serving the development is unimproved.
More development will continue to require investment from the city for public improvements, but Squires stated that the new policy does not preclude the City Council from deviating as needed.
“I don’t want the council to feel like that by passing this policy that you’re tying your own hands to make future decisions on these sort of things,” Squires said. “It’s really difficult to write a policy that addresses everything that we might encounter. It’s a general policy to tell people what to expect.”
A current project that would be better served by the new policy that Squires addressed is the north area sewer.
With the STAR bond district proposal including construction of a sanitary sewer lift station, and additional housing development (280 acres total) currently being planned to the north, upscaling of the project was proposed under the terms of the new policy.
The STAR bond plan gives the city a revenue source for a lift station, while an outside force main and interceptor sewer would be required to service the 280 acres currently planned for development and 200 acres left for potential development. The cost for the latter is estimated at $4.5 million, of which $3.4 million would be the city’s responsibility. Additional cost to the STAR bond to upgrade capabilities would be $550,000, with assessments from the intercepter sewer to be waived given that added financial burden.
Looking at spreading costs even more, council member Rick Coleman questioned if the rural water district would help – given the city will have to purchase territory to service the proposed developments to the north of the STAR bond district.
Given the costs associated with purchasing water territory (required by state law), and the goal of the new policy helping keep housing affordable, Coleman took some issue with rural water’s role in the process.
“I agree that we have to do it. I’m just tired of getting hosed by rural water,” Coleman said.
Council members noted appreciation for the cost-benefit analysis that went into showing the needed investment in the intercepter sewer.
Mayor Randy White also questioned if a mini-treatment facility may be needed in the future. Squires noted that would be addressed in a service study the city will be doing this year as it keeps an eye on the big picture.
“This [policy] also helps us to think longer term. We’re not building the lift station that the developer needs to serve his development when, for an incremental difference more, we can build a lift station that will serve another 160 acres,” Squires said. “The scope of what the city is doing in the next five, six, seven years compared to what we’ve done in the last 15 is changing.”
“I think we’re doing a good job where we’re making these changes,” council member Chris Unkel said. “I like where our head’s at.”