The Derby City Council has some decisions to make in the near future, as staff informed the governing body at its April 27 meeting of a proposition to bring battery-operated electric scooters to town.
Deputy City Manager Kiel Mangus informed the council that Bird Scooters reached out to Derby in March about launching an 18-month pilot program with its e-scooters (which utilize mobile apps to allow rentals).
Historically, Mangus reported the first wave of e-scooters arrived in cities across the country in 2017 – without any prior notice given. Since then, companies have started to work with municipal governments before launching rental programs. Additionally, Kansas passed state law in 2019 regulating usage – with e-scooters not allowed on interstate, federal or state highways.
Beyond that, Mangus noted it is up to cities to adopt ordinances further restricting usage, otherwise e-scooters are to be treated as similar to bicycles. Shortly afterward, Derby amended its traffic ordinances to mirror state law while also adding a provision that e-scooters cannot be ridden on any street – though Mangus said there are no regulations that would prevent such businesses within city limits.
“We have no local ordinance preventing operations within the city of Derby,” Mangus said.
Given that and the proposition brought forward by Bird, Mangus came before the city council at its most recent meeting to get direction on ordinances requiring prior agreements before e-scooter companies would be allowed to operate as well as an ordinance dictating the overall parameters of e-scooter usage in Derby.
Items for the council to consider included hours of operation, street usage, scooter parking, removal of broken/unwanted scooters, etc.
Council member Tom Keil was immediately concerned about insurance, but both Mangus and city attorney Jacque Butler reported that Bird Scooters would be required to carry insurance coverage as part of the agreement.
Debating the minimum age for users as well as potential street usage of the e-scooters is a difficult discussion, as Mangus and multiple council members pointed out that those vehicles are currently used within Derby by a number of private citizens – many younger than the operational ages stated in the proposed pilot program with Bird.
“It’ll be a challenge because, like we said, they’re out there now,” Mangus said. “It’s going to take some education, definitely.”
Regarding street usage, it was proposed that e-scooters be allowed on streets with speed limits 35 mph or lower. Multiple council members pointed out that would not exclude much in Derby.
Outside of safety concerns with street usage, council members were also worried about where the dockless e-scooters would be left when riders are done. Not having the wider pedestrian pathways like Wichita – one city in which Bird currently operates – council member Rocky Cornejo foresees issues leaving the scooters on patches of grass or in the street.
“There’s really nowhere for these things to be parked right now,” Cornejo said.
Should it become an issue for local businesses, Mangus did note there is an opportunity for the city to geofence certain areas as off limits for the scooters.
Mangus also noted that parameters for e-scooter usage vary in cities where Bird currently operates, including Wichita, Topeka and Manhattan. Given the larger size of those cities, council members were also led to ask why Bird wanted to operate in Derby.
Beyond a general desire to expand (having also reached out to Hays and McPherson), Mangus noted Bird would be testing the draw for e-scooters from their side as well.
“We’re a larger community than some they reached out to and we’re smaller than some of the places they’ve been,” Mangus said. “Realistically, it’s a pilot program. If it doesn’t work in Derby, they’re going to pull the scooters.”
“I struggle with seeing how these fit with Derby,” said Mayor Randy White. “My main concern is safety for the people that choose to use these.”
An 18-month pilot program would allow Bird to get through two seasons, Mangus pointed out, to allow the city and company to fine-tune the system. There would be financial reimbursement for the city, from both an administrative fee and per-ride fee, which Mangus noted also varies among cities where Bird scooters are currently found.
While a number of details remain up for the debate, the council was in agreement to move rapidly in drafting an ordinance that would require a prior agreement with the city before allowing e-scooter companies to operate in Derby.
Bird had reportedly said it would not come to Derby unless given the green light, but the city council still directed staff to draft two ordinances pertaining to both the regulation of e-scooters and e-scooter companies to consider as soon as possible.
Proposed terms to consider for pilot program:
• E-scooters can operate between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m.
• E-scooters must yield right of way to pedestrians and give an audible signal when passing.
• E-scooters must not operate faster than 15 miles per hour.
• E-scooters would be allowed to operate on hike and bike paths and on streets with speed limits of 35 miles per hour or less. Not allowed on sidewalks.
• E-scooters shall not be parked in a manner that blocks pedestrian travel or presents a traffic hazard.
• Riders must be at least 16 years old and, if operating on streets, must have a valid driver’s license to ensure riders have some knowledge of traffic laws.
• City would have the ability to require geofencing areas to prevent any Bird scooter usage due to safety hazards or traffic concerns.
• Bird would have 4 hours to move broken or unsafe e-scooters. If e-scooter isn’t moved, or parked in one place for 48 hours straight, then the city can remove it, store it at a city facility and charge a storage fee to Bird.
• Bird will send the city monthly data on operations so the city can see movement and usage patterns of e-scooters.
• Bird will carry insurance coverage and name the city as an additional insured.