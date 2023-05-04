Home Repainting

The Neighborhood Maintenance Grant program can help Derby homeowners take on exterior repairs such as painting, as well as other qualifying projects.

 COURTESY

In an effort to continue facilitating more home improvements in Derby, the city is currently taking applications for the 2023 Neighborhood Maintenance Grant (NMG) program. 

The program, which was retooled to increase utilization in 2022, seeks to help eligible homeowners with exterior home maintenance projects. Usage increased drastically in the first year of the new program as compared to the previous five years.

