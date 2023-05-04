In an effort to continue facilitating more home improvements in Derby, the city is currently taking applications for the 2023 Neighborhood Maintenance Grant (NMG) program.
The program, which was retooled to increase utilization in 2022, seeks to help eligible homeowners with exterior home maintenance projects. Usage increased drastically in the first year of the new program as compared to the previous five years.
During each annual grant cycle, a total of $25,000 is available to help homeowners with qualifying repair projects including roofs, siding, gutters, paint, doors, windows, masonry porches, exterior lighting, and repair of existing porches, fences, outbuildings, sidewalks, etc.
Grants are capped at $5,000 and remain available until the yearly funding allotment runs out. The goal of the NMG program is continued maintenance and reinvestment into existing Derby homes. Per program guidelines, grants are available to assist with 75% of approved costs (i.e., a $750 grant could be awarded for a $1,000 project).
To qualify for grant assistance, homes must be owner-occupied, have current insurance and real estates taxes and assessments must not be delinquent. The NMG program is also income-based and limited to households at or below 250% of the federal poverty level.
More information on income limits and the program overall is available at derbyks.com/nmgp. Any potential applicants with additional questions can also contact Shana Sneath at shanasneath@derbyweb.com or call 788-0301.