Chief: Police academy benefits all involved

Held in the spring every other year, the Citizen Police Academy is designed to provide civilians with insights into law enforcement. Officials say it also benefits police as they learn about the civilians’ point of view of law enforcement.

 COURTESY

The 12-week Derby Police Academy is set to start on Tuesday, February 18. The program, held every Tuesday from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., is designed to give citizens a working knowledge and background of the Derby Police Department.

The instruction will consist of demonstrations, tours, and the opportunity to ride along with a patrol officer. Participants will learn about crime scene processing, criminal law, police procedure, and range qualifications. Upon successful completion of the academy, the police department honors graduates with a ceremony and banquet.

This program is free and you must be 21, a resident of Derby, work in Derby, or own a business in Derby and have no felony or serious misdemeanor convictions. For more information and

to apply go to www.derbyks.com/cpa or call 316-788-1557.

0
0
0
0
0