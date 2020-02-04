The 12-week Derby Police Academy is set to start on Tuesday, February 18. The program, held every Tuesday from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., is designed to give citizens a working knowledge and background of the Derby Police Department.
The instruction will consist of demonstrations, tours, and the opportunity to ride along with a patrol officer. Participants will learn about crime scene processing, criminal law, police procedure, and range qualifications. Upon successful completion of the academy, the police department honors graduates with a ceremony and banquet.
This program is free and you must be 21, a resident of Derby, work in Derby, or own a business in Derby and have no felony or serious misdemeanor convictions. For more information and
to apply go to www.derbyks.com/cpa or call 316-788-1557.