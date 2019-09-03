The next event in the Vision Derby 2040 process will be the “design studios” facilitated by city staff and urban planners from RDG Planning and Design, which is handling the project.
At the event, participants may have their ideas drawn up and designed for what is being called “the roadmap for the next 20 years.”
There will be a series of design studio meetings in September at The Venue at Madison Avenue Central Park.
The times are from 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 10; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. on Sept. 11; and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 12.