Citizens Bank of Kansas will provide a space camp experience to eight lucky students this summer.
Winners of the sixth annual CBK essay contest will attend the Cosmosphere’s Mars Academy Camp – a four-day/three-night camp where students build a habitat for another world, understand and overcome the challenges of gathering resources, and practice skills like operating robotics and drones.
Camp activities culminate in a simulated team space mission.
Students must be entering seventh grade in the fall of 2021 and submit a 100- to 200-word original essay on “Why I want to attend Cosmosphere camp this summer.” Parental consent is required, and essay entries are due by April 30, 2021.
Those interested can email essays@cbok.com for contest rules and an entry form. One winner will be selected from each of the eight south-central Kansas communities served by CBK.
Available dates for the 2021 Mars Academy Camp are June 10 to 13, July 1 to 4, and July 29 to Aug. 1. For the most up-to-date information on availability and Cosmosphere Camp COVID-19 protocol, visit cosmocamps.org.