HUTCHINSON – Citizens Bank of Kansas is once again sponsoring an essay contest to send eight lucky students to Cosmosphere Camp – one from each community CBK serves, including Derby.
At this year’s five-day/four-night Mar’s Academy Camp, scholarship winners will build a habitat for another world, overcome the challenges of gathering resources necessary for life, and learn new robotics skills. Camp culminates in an Earth orbit mission using the Cosmosphere’s simulators.
To be eligible, students must be entering seventh or eighth grade in the fall of 2022 and submit a 100- to 200-word original essay answering the question “What will it take to live on Mars?”
Additional information can be found at cosmocamps.org.
Entries are due by April 15. To receive an entry form and a copy of contest rules, email essays@cbok.com.