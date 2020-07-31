Two new branch managers have joined the Citizens Bank of Kansas team in Derby (at both the Buckner and Rock Road locations).
Bailey Campbell is the new branch manager at the CBK Derby-Rock Road branch. Bailey has nine years of banking experience in Kansas and Oklahoma, ranging from loans to private banking. A native of Enid, Okla., Campbell graduated from Enid High School and attended the University of Central Oklahoma. Campbell’s family includes husband, Mike, and three sons – Harvey, Cooper and Hudson. They spend their family time together with Derby football (in which Harvey and Cooper participate), swimming and exploring local food trucks.
Tyler Lankford, the new branch manager in the CBK Derby-Buckner branch, is a familiar face at Citizens Bank of Kansas. Lankford has been with CBK and its predecessor, Verus Bank, since 2017, serving in various customer service roles including New Accounts and Retail Banking Specialist II (teller). Lankford is a Derby native, graduating from Derby High School before attending Wichita State University. Lankford and his wife, Taylor, are busy with house renovations and their three Labrador Retrievers – Boomer, Daisy and Millie.
“We’re thrilled to have these talented individuals as branch managers at CBK, bringing their skills and experience to enhance our bank,” said Stacy Gear, SVP/Chief Development Officer. “Providing quality customer service is our top priority; Tyler and Bailey will lead the charge at our branches.”