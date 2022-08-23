Closing out its chapter at the end of July, Circles Derby – founded in 2016 to help low-income community members improve their situations – was able to redistribute some of its remaining operating funds.
Looking to continue helping the community even with its mission ending, the organization chose to donate a portion of those funds ($20,000 total) to the Derby Education Foundation’s Concurrent Credit Scholarship Fund. The scholarship fund aims to help Derby High School students who need financial assistance to earn college credit while in high school.