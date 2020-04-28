To help stock the Derby Community Family Services Food Pantry, Woodlawn United Methodist Church is hosting a drive-through food drive from 9 a.m. to noon on May 9. Food donations can be dropped off at 4904 S. Clifton (behind the Oaklawn Activity Center).
The food items most needed include instant mashed potatoes, canned fruit, jars of applesauce, syrup, saltines, jello, pudding, dish soap and deodorant. All non-perishable items are welcome. Food donations will assist families in the USD 260 school district.