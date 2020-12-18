Dec. 20
The Well Worship Center
9 a.m. (masks required)
10:30 am (masks not required; will include song program from youth)
Calvary Baptist Church
The Silence and the Sound
Christmas Cantata presented by the Calvary Baptist Church Choir
6 p.m.
Auditorium seating is limited to 50% capacity. Please wear a mask.
Watch the livestream on Youtube: @CBCDerby
Find more info online at cbcks.org or call 316-788-0864.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – 1409 S. Rock Rd.
Service times: 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
Attendees are asked to wear masks and sit with members of your own family and practice social distancing with others inside of the building.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – 2300 N. Buckner
Service time: 9 a.m.
Attendees are asked to wear masks and sit with members of your own family and practice social distancing with others inside of the building.
Dec. 23
Southrock Christian Church
Candlelight service 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. All services will be in-person (and online live on Dec. 24).
On Dec. 23 at 5 p.m., masks must be worn at all times. All other service times, people will be allowed to remove masks once they are seated if they are socially distanced by 6 feet.
Dec. 24
St. Andrew’s Episcopal
Pre-recorded sermon available at 5 p.m. on Facebook live
First Presbyterian Church
5 p.m. and 9 p.m.
In-person; masks are required.
Derby Friends Church
5:30 - 6:30 p.m.
Everyone is invited to our annual Christmas Eve Candlelight Service. Join us as we celebrate the arrival of Jesus Christ through scripture and song.
St. Mary Catholic Church
4 p.m. Mass in the church (also live-streamed at youtube.com/saintmaryderby)
4 p.m. Mass in the gym
6 p.m. Mass in the church AND 6 p.m. Mass in the gym
Woodlawn United Methodist Church
"Making Room for Christ"
3 p.m. – Online worship premieres on Facebook (casual contemporary)
3:15 p.m. – Online worship premieres on YouTube
7 p.m. – Online worship premieres on Facebook (traditional)
7:15 p.m. – Online worship premieres on YouTube
11:45 p.m. – Brief outdoor Service of the Nativity, 431 S. Woodlawn Blvd. Bring a flashlight or phone to shine in the darkness.
*All online services are archived for viewing at any time.
Pleasantview Baptist Church
Christmas Eve services in person and online at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
If attending in person we are requesting an RSVP to pbcderby.com/RSVP
Grace Communion
Christmas Eve Service will be available on Zoom, Facebook and YouTube at 5:30 p.m. Links will be available online at www.gcderby.org
Church of the Nazarene
Christmas Eve Service at 7 p.m. in person
Southrock Christian Church
Candlelight service at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. All services will be in-person (and online live on Dec. 24).
People will be allowed to remove masks once they are seated if they are socially distanced by 6 feet.
Faith Lutheran Church
Candlelight Christmas Eve Services
5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Madison Ave United Methodist
Drive Through Christmas Communion
6pm and 7pm
As United Methodists we celebrate an open table, so we invite all to come between 6 and 7 pm on Christmas Eve and receive the blessing of Holy Communion
Dec. 25
St. Mary Catholic Church
Midnight Mass
9 a.m. Mass (also live-streamed at youtube.com/saintmaryderby)
Dec. 31
Faith Lutheran Church
New Year’s Eve Service
6:30 p.m.