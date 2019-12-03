Preparations for the third annual Christmas Tree Gala and Bake Sale put on by the Derby Historical Society are in full swing this week. The event is this Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Derby Welcome Center, 611 Mulberry Rd.
Approximately 25 decorated and ready-to-use Christmas trees will be available to win. People can purchase raffle tickets which can be dropped in any or each of the collection boxes associated with a corresponding tree. The drawings will be held at the close of the event at 3 p.m. Saturday. All proceeds go to help fund maintenance of the Derby Historical Museum.
The collection of trees includes a variety of trees decorated with a specific theme. Some of those decorated themes include a gnome, fireman, elf, top hat, all silver, K-State, Kentucky Derby, and others. A WSU-themed tree will have four Shocker basketball tickets with it. Cakes, cookies, candies and other baked goods will also be for sale. Even if some people don’t win a tree, a lot of unique decorating ideas will be on display.