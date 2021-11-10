Christmas Tree Gala expands days

The Derby Historical Society’s annual Christmas Tree Gala event has shifted the normal two-day event to a longer six-day event.
Organizer Susan Swaney said the move was made in order for more people to have the opportunity to participate in the event.
“We want people who may not want to get out on Saturday with large crowds to come in during the week and have a relaxing time looking, registering and shopping,” Swaney said.
Organizers also suggested that people could come in during lunch breaks from work and mothers could stop by while kids are in school. The weekday hours are also good times for retirees or early bird shoppers to participate.
As in the past, the event features drawings for over 25 uniquely decorated, ready-to-use Christmas trees – many of which are decorated in unique themes like KU, K-State, Mickey Mouse, a kitchen theme and others. Participants will be able to register and possibly win the tree of their choice by placing a purchased ticket in the appropriate box with each tree.
Another change this year is the addition of more than 25 gift baskets that will also be given away. Participants can register for trees and gift baskets with purchased tickets and do not have to be present to win.
Items included in the gift baskets are things like wine, glassware, books, Christmas dishes, food and much more. Holiday baked goods will also be available for purchase each day of the event.
The six day event will run Monday through Saturday starting Nov. 29 and ending Dec. 4. The drawings for trees and gift baskets will be on Dec. 4 at 3:30 p.m. Hours Monday through Thursday are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Participants may also tour the Derby Historical Museum on Saturday only. The event will be held each day in the Gallery room at the Hubbard Arts Center at 309 N. Woodlawn in Derby. Admission is free.
Advanced registration tickets will be sold at a discount, three for $5, through Dec. 2. Ticket prices are two for $5 after Dec. 2. Advanced tickets will be available starting Nov. 11 at the Derby Informer, 219 E. Madison or by contacting Swaney at 316-258-0577 or Merilyn Austin at 316-737-3124.
Individuals, groups or organizations interested in decorating a tree to be given away can contact Swaney or Austin for more details. All proceeds for the event will help to support the Derby Historical Museum.